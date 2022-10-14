Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BLINK kicks off with parade, surprise finale

Following a three-year hiatus, BLINK organizers wanted to come back to the Tri-State bigger and better than ever.
BLINK PARADE 2022.png
Posted at 11:59 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 23:59:37-04

CINCINNATI — BLINK 2022 kicked off Thursday with a parade through downtown Cincinnati that included a surprise finale.

The parade featured everything from dancers and marching bands to local libraries.

"We're all about celebrating who people are and where they come from," said Marie Krulewitch-Brown, parade organizer and founder of Ish. "We have a parade of the nations, we have a ton of regional pride, we have people who are creatively representing their neighborhoods, we have people who are representing the universe and space and nature."

Following a three-year hiatus, BLINK organizers wanted to come back bigger and better than ever.

"The last couple years have been really difficult," Krulewitch-Brown said. "People are really hungry for an opportunity to come together to see our city lit up."

WATCH THE FULL BLINK PARADE HERE:

One parade goer, Chad James, came to the festival kickoff with no expectations.

"I haven't looked up anything, I just want to be totally surprised by the experience and I can't wait to see all the lights," he said.

There was a surprise in the parade for even those who have been keeping up with the latest information on BLINK: a finale.

"We need a big bang moment. We need a Super Bowl halftime show meets show choir competition set all within five to 10 minutes," Krulewitch-Brown said.

BLINK continues 7-11 p.m. every night through Sunday.

More on BLINK
BLINK 2022: Where to park during the four-day festival
Road closures, major events and everything you need to know for BLINK
Cincinnati BLINK map: Where to find art, installations, murals

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch start to finish on WCPO 9, the official TV station of the Blink Parade!