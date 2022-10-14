BLINK kicks off with parade, surprise finale

CINCINNATI — BLINK 2022 kicked off Thursday with a parade through downtown Cincinnati that included a surprise finale.

The parade featured everything from dancers and marching bands to local libraries.

"We're all about celebrating who people are and where they come from," said Marie Krulewitch-Brown, parade organizer and founder of Ish. "We have a parade of the nations, we have a ton of regional pride, we have people who are creatively representing their neighborhoods, we have people who are representing the universe and space and nature."

Following a three-year hiatus, BLINK organizers wanted to come back bigger and better than ever.

"The last couple years have been really difficult," Krulewitch-Brown said. "People are really hungry for an opportunity to come together to see our city lit up."

WATCH THE FULL BLINK PARADE HERE:



One parade goer, Chad James, came to the festival kickoff with no expectations.

"I haven't looked up anything, I just want to be totally surprised by the experience and I can't wait to see all the lights," he said.

There was a surprise in the parade for even those who have been keeping up with the latest information on BLINK: a finale.

"We need a big bang moment. We need a Super Bowl halftime show meets show choir competition set all within five to 10 minutes," Krulewitch-Brown said.

BLINK continues 7-11 p.m. every night through Sunday.

