BLINK organizers release 2022 installation map spanning 30 city blocks

CINCINNATI — In just 10 days, more than 30 blocks will be transformed as BLINK returns to the Tri-State.

Organizers released the official installation map for 2022, which features five different "zones" at Findlay Market, Over-the-Rhine, the Banks, downtown and in Covington. This year's event, running Oct. 13-16, will include 101 installations including a brand new drone show at Smale Park and an Asianati Night Market available every night.

BLINK partnered with Sky Elements Drone Shows for its first-ever drone show, which will happen twice each evening. The show will include 300 drones for a roughly 10-minute performance visible to BLINK-goers on both sides of the river.

The Asianati Night Market will include flavors from 10 Asian restaurants that represent more than eight countries. The market will also include light and art installations, as well as lanterns. Food truck vendors will also be placed in different areas throughout the event.

"After months of organizing, seeing BLINK officially take shape is amazing," Andrew Salzbrun, managing partner of AGAR and executive partner of BLINK, said in a press release. "Over the next 10 days, Cincinnati and Covington will begin to see artists transforming familiar places and bringing their installations to life."

BLINK said its parade route will be announced later. A digital version of the installation map will be released Oct. 11. For more information on this year's BLINK event and its artists, click here.

