Blink 2022: Where to park during the four-day festival

CINCINNATI — Blink 2022 is set to kick off Thursday night, and the four-day festival is stretching more than 30 city blocks between Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati and Covington.

The event is sure to bring in thousands of people, which means traffic and parking around the metropolitan area is sure to be a bit of a headache — and that doesn't include the various road closures throughout the four days.

For those not wanting to bother and deal with parking for Blink, Cincinnati Metro and TANK (Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky) will be offering fare-free rides for Blink. The transit options will have park-and-ride locations around four locations in Greater Cincinnati where attendees can bus into the festival.

The festival also advocates for those who are parking in Cincinnati to possibly park further from downtown and utilize the Cincinnati Bell Connector to navigate the festival.

For those who will be driving or carpooling to Blink, here are the accessible lots and garages to consider:

Cincinnati parking

Cincinnati will have both public and private lots open in the surrounding areas of Blink, and through traffic will be allowed on certain streets with police assistance.

Vehicle access points:

East and West:



Liberty Street

Central Parkway

Westbound:



Third Street

Fourth Street

Sixth Street

Ninth Street

Eastbound:



Second Street

Fifth Street

Seventh Street

North to South:



Vine Street north of Second Street to Sixth Street

Vine Street north and south between Central Parkway and Liberty Street

Accessible Parking

Each night in Cincinnati a limited number of accessible parking spots will be made available at the Fifth and Plum surface lot, which is located at 250 W Fifth Street. To park in the lot, drivers will need to display their accessible tag in their vehicle.

Covington parking

Covington will have a variety of on-street and public lot parking available for Blink attendees.

Meters located on streets that remain open around Blink will be $1.50 per hour. If you choose to park in a metered spot, fares can be paid with coins or via the Passport Parking app, which has a 25 cent convenience fee with each parking purchase.

Blink and the City of Covington suggests those aiming to park in the area shoot for these lots:



Rivercenter Garage — $20 — 10 E. Rivercenter Boulevard

Midtown Garage — $15 — 501 Scott Boulevard

Waterfront Lot — $10 — 10 Pete Rose Pier

Saratoga Lots — $10 — 17 E Eighth Street

For more information about parking options during Blink 2022, click here.

