Blink 2022: Road closures, major events and everything you need to know about the four-day event

CINCINNATI — There's just one week until Blink takes over the streets of downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington.

The four-day, free event will showcase more than 100 art installations spanning more than 30 city blocks. The event will also feature a parade, live music, food and more.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Blink 2022:

Opening night parade

The event kicks off Thursday, Oct. 13 with a parade through downtown Cincinnati. This year's theme for the Blink parade is "Together: a constellation of shared cultures and unique identities; we illuminate joy through creative expression."

The parade kicks off near Broadway street and moves west on Fifth Street to the parade stage located on Elm Street.

The art installations

Blink incorporates multiple different types of art, including projection installations, murals, light sculptures and performances, lighting effects and more.

This year's event features 101 installations between OTR, downtown Cincinnati and Covington. The artists for the various displays come from all over the world, while others are Cincinnati residents and locals. Check out the full list of artists here.

There will be a drone show over the Ohio River that will take place twice each night. The show is scheduled for 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. for Friday through Sunday.

View a full map detailing all of the art installations here:

Blink 2022 Map by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

Asianati Night Market

Running all four nights, Court Street will offer an Asianati Night Market this year. Food stalls begin at 6 p.m., but the market itself will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The market will include various things, including lit lanterns, Asian-inspired art installations, family-friendly glow in the dark activities and more.

Live music locations

Blink will offer live music at various locations over its four days. Blink has yet to announce any bands set to play across the the eight stages.

Here are where the eight live music stages are located:



Near Dunlap Street in northern OTR

Washington Park in OTR

Near the corner of 13th and Main streets in OTR

Court Street in downtown Cincinnati

Eighth Street in downtown Cincinnati near Garfield Place

Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati

Freedom Way at the Banks

Near Fourth Street and Scott Boulevard in Covington

Cincinnati Road Closures

No vehicle traffic from Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m.:



Court Street between Race and Walnut streets

Vine Street between Ninth Street and Central Parkway

Eighth Street westbound between Vine and Elm streets

Jackson Street between Central Parkway and 12th Street

Stark Street between Branch and Dunlap streets

Eton Alley between Elm and Race streets

Freedom Way between Rosa Parks Street and Marian Spencer Way

Marian Spencer Way between Theodore M Berry Way and Second Street (there will be garage access maintained from Second Street)

Closes at Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. for parade stage construction:



Elm Street between Fifth and Sixth streets

Closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 for parade staging area:



Sentinel Street between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

New Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Seventh Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Culvert Street between Fifth and Reedy streets

Closes at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 for parade route and will reopen at approximately 11 p.m.



Fifth Street between Central Avenue and Pike Street

Broadway between Fourth and Sixth streets

Sycamore Street between Sixth and Fourth streets (garage access maintained from Sixth Street)

Main Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Walnut Street between Sixth and Fourth streets (garage access maintained from Sixth Street)

Vine Street between Fourth and Sixth streets (hotel access maintained on Fourth Street)

Race Street between Sixth and Fourth streets (garage access maintained on Fourth Street)

Elm Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Closing nightly to private vehicle traffic from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15 and 16:



Dunlap Street between McMicken and Findlay streets

Elm Street between 12th and McMicken streets

Race Street between 12th and McMicken streets

Findlay Street between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Elder Street between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Green Street between Vine and Logan streets

Pleasant Street between Liberty and 14th streets

Wade Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street

Odeon Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street

15th Street between Walnut Street and Central Parkway

Magnolia Street between Central Parkway and Elm Street

14th Street between Central Parkway and Sycamore Street

13th Street is restricted between Race and Sycamore streets (garage access maintained)

12th Street between Vine and Main streets

Jackson Street between Central Parkway and 12 Street

Main Street between Second and Liberty streets

Walnut Street between Liberty and Second streets

Vine Street between Sixth Street and Central Parkway

Eighth Street between Elm and Sycamore streets

Seventh Street restricted between Race and Sycamore streets (may close depending on traffic volumes)

Fourth Street restricted between Sycamore and Vine streets (may close depending on traffic volume)

Local residential access will be maintained with the assistance of Cincinnati Police Department officers on site. Additional streets may close as needed for traffic volumes.

Covington Road Closures

Closed 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17:



Court Street between Third Street and Fourth Street

Park Place between Scott and Greenup streets

Closes Thursday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.:



Seventh Street Alcove

Closes Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.:



Roebling Bridge

W Pike Street between Madison Avenue and Washington Street

Washington Street between W Pike Street and Sixth Street

Sixth Street between Madison Avenue to Main

Here is a guide to navigating Blink in Covington.



