Bengals fans mistaken for Tee Higgins’ family on TV in Madrid

Kevin and Tosha Hill found a warm welcome in Spain, plenty of international Bengals fans and a surprise shout out on the game broadcast.

Kevin and Tosha Hill were all in on a trip to Spain as soon as the Bengals’ schedule came out. Five days in Madrid brought a Bengals win, plenty of “Who Dey” chants and one very unexpected addition to the family tree.

The Hills said people in Madrid welcomed them with open arms. They also met Bengals fans from around the world who had come to cheer on Cincinnati against the Atlanta Falcons.

After Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, the broadcast cut to the Hills in the stands.

“Those are Higgins’ parents. They love it,” an announcer said.

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Calls and texts started pouring in from people back home who recognized the couple on TV. The Hills had no idea they’d just been introduced as Higgins’ parents.

Kevin made clear he didn’t want to take anything away from Higgins’ family. Tosha figured there was room for a little more family in Cincinnati.

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“We can be honorary aunts and uncles in Cincinnati,” she said.

This Sunday, the diehard Bengals fans will be back in the stands, cheering on Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.