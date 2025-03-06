Behringer-Crawford Museum celebrates 75 years of history

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Behringer- Crawford Museum is celebrating 75 years of art, culture and community.

The museum's rich history has a long legacy, with artifacts from the 1800s that connect stories across Northern Kentucky.

"There's all of the stories, the native people that lived in the region, artifacts and specimens of Ice-Age bison," said Jason French, curator of collections at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Here's more on how it shifted from a natural history museum to a cultural history museum:

The museum was discovered in Devou Park, with its own historic touch and collections of its largest artifact: public transportation.

In the 1800s, people rode the street car from Northern Kentucky to Cincinnati.

"You could ride it out to Dayton and Bellevue, Kentucky, where there were beaches along the Ohio River," French said.

While the times may have changed, Behringer-Crawford is ensuring its history is never forgotten.

Each floor inside the museum has its own aesthetic and theme, from famous paintings to a Japanese grenade.

"This has become famous to us; we even have articles in the Smithsonian magazine over our little discovery," French said.

