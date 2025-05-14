Baseball field at Boldface Park dedicated as Pete Rose Field

CINCINNATI — History began on the baseball field at Boldface Park over 70 years ago: It's where legendary Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose started playing baseball in Cincinnati's Sedamsville neighborhood.

"It's awesome, Pete Rose Field at Boldface Park, where the guy grew up," said Reds Hall of Fame and Museum executive director Rick Walls.

Herb Kohls has a front-row seat to Pete Rose Field since his family-owned business, Firehouse Nursery, is across the street.

"It's a beautiful park to see, I mean to stand on my lot and look across the street and see the grass being cut and the pavilion all done," Kohls said.

Walls said he walked with Pete Rose on the baseball field at Boldface Park over a decade ago.

He said it's where Rose said he honed his talent.

"He learned how to play baseball there, the way he plays it now, he didn't have all the skills and talent, and he admitted that, but he played hard with grit and determination," Walls said.

He admires Rose not only for his skills but for his deep love of the game.

"You wanted him on your team, you didn't want him on the other team because you knew you were in for trouble," Walls said.

Walls and community leaders are excited to gather on Wednesday and celebrate with a formal dedication at the park.

"The beautiful thing about this marker is that it will be there forever, so if you go down to Boldface Park, you will know this is where the hit game was played," Walls said.