Barbie The Movie: In Concert aims to bring serious Kenergy to Riverbend this summer

CINCINNATI — Can you feel the Kenergy?

If not, you can this August at Riverbend, because Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to the Queen City.

According to a press release from MEMI, the performance will be "a live-to-film concert experience featuring all women and majority women of color orchestra, The Sinfonietta, performing the film's award-winning score live."

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony-winning producer Macy Schmidt, who recently became the first woman of color orchestrator in Braodway history.

"Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film," said Schmidt in a press release. "Between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat, iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story."

Schmidt added that the movie's purpose, "to inspire the limitless potential in every girl," is reinforced by the all-female orchestra that will take the stage. In addition, the entire production of Barbie The Movie: In Concert will include a touring crew consisting of a veteran lineup of all-women technical and production professionals.

While the musicians crank out the hits, the movie will be projected onto a giant LED screen above the stage.

There will also be limited-edition Barbie merchandise available and plenty of photo opportunities.

The Riverbend performance will be held on August 9. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

"We can't wait for fans of all ages to join us in this immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of Barbie to life like never before," said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, in a press release.