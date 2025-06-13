'One of the best experiences of my life' | Cincinnati native brings the beat to NBA Finals as Pacers' DJ

CINCINNATI — For 12 years, Cincinnati-native Earl Barron has been responsible for the gameday atmosphere for the Indiana Pacers.

The University of Cincinnati graduate has been the official DJ for the NBA team since 2013. He said at the time, he was initially told the team didn't need a DJ, but he said part of getting the gig was his persistence.

"My first day was March 22, 2013," Barron said.

Barron's resume doesn't stop there; he also DJs for Xavier basketball and Purdue football.

Barron, also known as DJ Bandcamp, has worked some big events over his career, including the College Football National Championship and March Madness games.

Hear how Barron's adding to the championship energy in the NBA Finals in the video below:

Cincinnati's own DJ Bandcamp energizes Pacers crowds during NBA Finals run

But he says he's never worked in an atmosphere quite like Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"Absolutely insane," Barron said. "Top two, and maybe not two."

Barron has seen a lot of change in his tenure with the Pacers, from stars like Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Tyrese Haliburton.

But what he, and many Pacers fans, have been waiting to see is an NBA Championship.

Now, the team is as close as it's been in 25 years.

"We may not get the spotlight we deserve because we're in a small market, but anytime you come to Gainbridge, I don't care if it's a Pacers game or a Fever game, it's insane," Barron said.

Barron actually grew up a Bulls fan, idolizing Michael Jordan. He said that actually caused some people on social media to be upset when it was announced he was hired.

But, he said his time with the Pacers has changed his fandom.

"I don't know anyone who can be with an organization this long and truly not be a fan now," Barron said.

Barron said he's grateful to the Pacers organization for taking a chance on him.

Now, he's not only hoping he can witness history, but he's hoping to be part of it, too.

"It's actually been one of the best experiences of my life," Barron said.