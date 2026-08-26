Back-to-school nerves: Helping kids handle the transition

CINCINNATI, Ohio — As students head back to school, some nervousness is normal. New teachers, new routines and reconnecting with classmates can all bring uncertainty.

Arianna Gallagher, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at Ohio State, says what parents may view as anxiety can sometimes be simple anticipation.

“Anticipation and anxiety are very similar experiences in the body,” Gallagher said, adding that “it makes sense to be a little bit nervous until you get used to the new routine.”

Gallagher recommends acknowledging a child's concerns while also helping them focus on what they are looking forward to.

She also suggests helping kids move away from worrying about “what if” and instead think about “if then.”

The idea is to make a plan for stressful moments — identifying who they can turn to for support and what they can do if they feel angry, sad or overwhelmed.

Gallagher says having those tools can help children feel more confident and remind them that they don't have to handle difficult moments alone.

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