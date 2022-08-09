Watch Now
Award-winning feature film shot in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to premiere this month

Kevin Eigelbach | WCPO contributor
<p>General Manager Penny Monnig poses by the concession stand at Greendale Cinema in Greendale, Indiana.</p>
Posted at 5:01 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:01:10-04

GREENDALE, Ind.  — An award winning feature film written and directed by a Lawrenceburg High School drama teacherwill make its highly anticipated premiere this month.

Indiana Baby was written and directed by Lawrenceburg High School drama teacher Jennifer Eliason. After having taught for 19 years, Eliason had plenty of talent to chose from former students, who comprise the cast. The film was shot in Lawrenceburg and around the Tri-State area. Itdeals with issues that her students face as artists living in rural Indiana.

Not only has Eliason's movie won seven awards at the Crown Point International Film Festival, but also awards at The Cut Film Series, the Louisiana Rainbow: LGBTQ+ Film Festival, the International Activism Film Festival, the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival and the Cannes International Cinema Festival.

On August 18th, the film will premiere at 7 p.m. at the Greendale Cinema in Greendale, Indiana. The event will include photo-ops and a red carpet. The film will show again in the same theatre on August 20th, at 10 a.m.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at greendalecinema.com

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:

