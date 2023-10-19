At the Salvation Army Toy Shop, these helpers aren't Santa's but they're hand-making toys

CINCINNATI — The deadline to receive Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army is fast approaching.

The Salvation Army helps in many ways, including the Toy Shop that provides gifts to families at the holidays. Those gifts come in all shapes and sizes — and from all different circumstances.

Many of the toys available for children to receive from the Toy Shop are donated. But behind the scenes, a small group of helpers add to the pile of toys one by one, by hand.

The Salvation Army Toy Shop women's auxiliary has more than 140 volunteers, known as “dressers,” who work year-round specifically to sew doll outfits.

Sylvia Osterday, auxiliary president, said the organization distributed 715 dolls and more than 1,100 bears in 2022.

The tradition dates back to 1956 and Osterday said the process is a deeply sentimental one for a lot of the volunteers.

“The joy that we felt because there would be parents, grandparents that come through to select the dolls, select the bears, would get tears in their eyes knowing that they can give their child such a precious handmade,” Osterday said.

Friday, October 21 is the deadline to register to receive those toys in the Cincinnati area. Those in Northern Kentucky and Clermont County can register October 24-28.

All in-person registrations require you to bring:



Photo ID

Proof of address of all adult household members (as supported by a current bill or mail)

Proof of date of birth for all children under age 18 (as supported by birth certificate or medical card)

Proof of custody (if not birth parents)

You can register here or call 513.762.5660 if you have questions.