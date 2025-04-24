Cincinnati archbishop holds regional memorial masses for Pope Francis, including one at St. Peter in Chains

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's new archbishop, Robert Casey, will hold four regional memorial masses for Pope Francis, including one at St. Peter in Chains in Cincinnati.

The masses are part of the 30 days of mourning after Pope Francis' death.

One of the regional masses will be the first Spanish Mass by an Archbishop of Cincinnati for the Hispanic community.

Archbishop Casey is fluent in Spanish. That mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton on Monday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

The closest memorial mass Archbishop Casey will be holding for those in Cincinnati will be at Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on Wednesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. That mass will be in English.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, one day after Easter.

The pope had recently been released from the hospital after complications of pneumonia in both lungs, but the Vatican said the pope's death was due to a cerebral stroke leading to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

He was 88 years old.

Pope Francis made an impact on many people in the Tri-State, including a Green Township couple who met him during their honeymoon to Italy in 2017.

Many local and state leaders also paid tribute to Pope Francis upon learning about his death, including Vice President JD Vance, who briefly met with the pope one day before his death.