The Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases reaction after the death of Pope Francis

CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has released a statement after the death of Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Vatican announced the pope died at 7:35 a.m. in the Vatican City on Monday, one day after Easter.

He was 88 years old and died after complications from pneumonia in both lungs, according to the Vatican.

Cincinnati's new archbishop, the Most Reverend Robert Casey, said this in the statement from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, "As we commend a good and faithful servant to God, let us remember that Pope Francis proclaimed 2025 as a Jubilee Year of Hope — awakening us to Christ, who is alive and present in our midst. In the words of the Psalmist: "Hope in the Lord! Hold firm, take heart, and hope in the Lord!" (Psalm 27:14). May we, then, be filled with hope — hope that Pope Francis will receive the reward of a life poured out in selfless service and love for God’s people and all creation; hope that Christ, who comforts us in our mourning, will send the Holy Spirit to be our Helper; and hope that this same Spirit will inspire and unite us as the Church to stand firm in faith, proclaiming the power of the Resurrection and the joy of the Gospel."

Also, the Most Reverend Dennis Schnurr, Archbishop Emeritus of Cincinnati, said in a statement, "Please join me in praying for the repose of the soul of our beloved Pope Francis, who was Vicar of Christ, the successor of St. Peter and a faithful shepherd of Christ’s Church. The Holy Father will long be remembered for his great compassion for the elderly, the sick, the unborn, the persecuted and all those on the margins of society. He continuously reminded us that we are the stewards of God’s creation and not its master. And he was an unwavering champion of world peace. After a life dedicated to proclaiming the Good News of our Lord’s saving love for us, may Pope Francis now inherit the reward of eternal rest with God.”

The pope had just been in front of the Vatican City on Sunday for Easter mass. It was the last time he would share a prayer with millions of people on Easter.

Vice President JD Vance also visited with Pope Francis on Sunday. He said the pope was obviously very ill, but he was glad to get the chance to see him.

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025