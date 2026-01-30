Amid record need for coats in dangerous cold, St. Vincent de Paul adds giveaway this weekend

CINCINNATI — Amid ongoing frigid temperatures, the demand for winter coats remains high in Cincinnati.

That's why St. Vincent de Paul is adding a third coat distribution event, aiming to help even more families stay warm this season.

Earlier this year, the organization held two large coat giveaways, providing around 2,700 coats to those in need — a record number for the annual effort.

Typically, the nonprofit only holds those two coat distribution events — but St. Vincent de Paul leaders told me that recent financial donations have enabled them to buy additional brand new coats and organize a third distribution event.

In addition, 80 diffferent community coat drives have also contributed to the abundance, making it possible for St. Vincent de Paul to also supply coats not only through outreach but also to local schools, patients at UC Health and anyone seeking assistance.

Watch to see more on the impact these donations is making on our community:

Amid record need for coats, St. Vincent de Paul adds giveaway this weekend

"We've been able to share coats with students in the community who needed it, we partnered with a couple of schools," Anne Jones, marketing and communications director for St. Vincent de Paul, said. "We've partnered with UC Health and have been giving coats to their patients who need them."

Jones told me she volunteered at one of the distributions earlier in the season, and experiencing the impact a new coat could have for a family was memorable.

“We shopped with a family ... It was triplets, three girls and their little brother and they couldn’t have been happier to just pick out their coats and try them all on," she said. "Then they went over to where we give out hats and gloves and they picked out hats and gloves that matched. They couldn’t have been happier to get to have that choice out and find something warm and cute, and they were just really excited about it."

The distribution takes place this Saturday, Jan. 31, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Liz Carter Outreach Center at 1125 Bank Street.

For those unable to attend the distribution, St. Vincent de Paul offers coat vouchers, which can be redeemed for a free coat at its area thrift stores.

You must be a Hamilton County resident to receive a coat.

For more information, visit St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati or call the outreach center directly.

