Allegiant Air launches direct flight from Cincinnati to Melbourne, Florida

CINCINNATI — Allegiant Air is adding a new nonstop flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Melbourne, Fla.

The flight is set to kick off on Nov. 15 and will leave twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through Feb. 10, 2025, according to CVG’s website.

“We’re up to destination number 58: Melbourne, Florida, so that will start in November,” CVG CEO Candance McGraw said during the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs ‘N Issues breakfast panel. “That will be Allegiant’s 22nd destination out of CVG, which is fabulous.”

Allegiant Air is one of four low-cost carriers at CVG, the others being the following:



Sun Country

Breeze Airways

Frontier Airlines

This story originally appeared on linknky.com.