Afroman's producer recalls raid that sparked musician's civil suit

CINCINNATI — Jonathan Cunningham, the producer and DJ for rapper Joseph Foreman — better known as Afroman — says the jury verdict in a high-profile defamation case was about more than one artist’s win.

“It wasn’t really about Afroman,” Cunningham said. “It was about America and freedom of speech. It’s no coincidence he was literally the American flag, because we saw America when we saw him sitting in that seat. They can kick your door down, they can do whatever they want to do...if they would have won, we all would have been in trouble.”

On Wednesday, jurors rejected nearly $4 million in claims brought by Adams County sheriff’s deputies who said they were defamed in music videos and songs after an August 2022 raid at Afroman’s Adam's County home. The search warrant alleged potential drug trafficking and kidnapping, but no drugs or kidnapping victims were found.

A Viral Album Born From a Raid

Cunningham, who goes by “DJ ON THA 1,” remembered seeing the raid footage online the night it happened.

“We were coming back from a show in Cleveland, and he [Afroman] was heading to Chicago,” Cunningham said. “When I got home, I looked at my phone and saw police running all through his crib on Instagram. At first, I thought maybe he was just shooting a video. Then I looked in the comments and realized, oh, this is real.”

Within two weeks, Cunningham said Afroman had recorded a full album inspired by the raid — using footage captured on his own security cameras in music videos. One track, “Lemon Pound Cake,” referenced a dessert left on the kitchen counter during the search and quickly went viral.

“He put innocence in the trauma,” Cunningham said. “Lemon Pound Cake became a symbol for American justice — and that’s gangster.”

Cunningham said the creative process was fast and organic.

“He already had nicknames for everybody involved, came to the studio every night for two weeks straight, and we just made song after song,” Cunningham said. “I was making all the beats, and he was just taking off on all these subjects.”

WATCH: Afroman's DJ shares how the viral songs inspired by the Adam's County raid came to be.

Afroman's producer recalls rapper's legal battle

Justice Through Art

For Cunningham, the project was more than a collection of songs — it was part of a long tradition of resistance through music.

“Since slavery, that’s all we had was a song,” Cunningham said. “From hymns to funk to hip-hop, that’s how we fought for justice. We’re not trying to shoot you back or break into your home — we’re just telling our story. What that sounds like to us is: You can do the crime, but we can’t make it rhyme.”

Cunningham argued that the deputies’ lawsuit sent a troubling message.

“If they would have won, it would have said you can take a life, but you can’t take a joke,” Cunningham said. “If you don’t want to get your feelings hurt, don’t come to the comedy show. Holding someone accountable for words without addressing the truth behind them.”

“A Whole Self-Inflicted Wound”

While the deputies claimed ridicule, death threats and reputational harm, Cunningham believes their legal action brought more attention to the lyrics and videos.

“It’s a whole self-inflicted wound,” Cunningham said. “We were minding our business, touring and making music every day. All he did was play the tape. If you’re offended by the jokes, let’s hold him accountable for exaggerations — but also for what’s true.”

Cunningham noted that Afroman became a household name decades ago with “Because I Got High,” a song that poked fun at himself.

“If he literally did the same thing to someone else that he would do to himself, I think we have to call that fair,” Cunningham said. “Maybe they need to learn how to roast.”

Bigger Than One Artist

The verdict, Cunningham said, affirmed the importance of protecting creative expression.

“What is freedom of speech if you get to choose when it works?” Cunningham said. “If it’s going to be based on feelings, then change the name of the Constitution to ‘constant confusion.’ The verdict helped define that there is hope for freedom of speech.”

Cunningham said Afroman might not be done yet.

“I’m going to bet that Afroman is going to have more to say,” Cunningham said.