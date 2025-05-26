Sheriff: Adams County deputy involved in crash while responding to a call in Village of Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ohio — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a vehicle crash in the Village of Manchester, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office stated that the deputy was responding to a call around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday when the incident occurred at the intersection of Washington Street and E 6th Street.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was treated at the scene and released.

The news release stated that the people in the other vehicle involved were taken to the Adams County Regional Medical Center in another private vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Police did not say what caused the crash.