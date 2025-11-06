OSHP: 1 dead after motorcyclist rear-ends SUV in Adams County

WEST UNION, Ohio — One man is dead after officials said he crashed his motorcycle into a stopped SUV in West Union Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation determined 29-year-old Ryan Dalton was riding a Yamaha R7 eastbound on Sunrise Avenue near Cosby Street when he hit the rear of a Volkswagen Atlas.

Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene. No one inside the SUV was injured.

Officials said Dalton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Georgetown Post.