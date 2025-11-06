Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdams County

Actions

OSHP: 1 dead after motorcyclist rear-ends SUV in Adams County

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

WEST UNION, Ohio — One man is dead after officials said he crashed his motorcycle into a stopped SUV in West Union Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation determined 29-year-old Ryan Dalton was riding a Yamaha R7 eastbound on Sunrise Avenue near Cosby Street when he hit the rear of a Volkswagen Atlas.

Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene. No one inside the SUV was injured.

Officials said Dalton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Georgetown Post.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Erlanger police officers train as EMTs in new public safety approach Public services drivers demo Cincinnati's new snowplow tracker system Mt. Healthy City Schools faces deeper cuts after voters reject levy again

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State