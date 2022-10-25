Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyUnion Township

Actions

Officials: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after fire at Union Township condo

Union Township fire
Rae Hines/WCPO
Union Township fire
Posted at 10:49 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 22:49:07-04

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a fire at a Union Township condo Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Mapleport Way before 8 p.m. for a fire at Maple Leaf Condominiums. Fire Chief Stan Deimling said there was heavy smoke and fire coming out of the second floor. There were two people inside the unit — a man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition and a woman who was pronounced dead.

Duke Energy is shutting off electricity to all condos in the building. Deimling said eight families will be displaced.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

READ MORE
70-year-old dies one week after fire
Union Township man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges, including seven counts of rape
43-year-old woman fatally struck in multi-vehicle crash on I-275 NB

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!