Officials: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after fire at Union Township condo

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a fire at a Union Township condo Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Mapleport Way before 8 p.m. for a fire at Maple Leaf Condominiums. Fire Chief Stan Deimling said there was heavy smoke and fire coming out of the second floor. There were two people inside the unit — a man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition and a woman who was pronounced dead.

Duke Energy is shutting off electricity to all condos in the building. Deimling said eight families will be displaced.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

