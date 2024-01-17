Adams County Dog Warden under fire on social media due to dogs kept outside in freezing temperatures

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Dog Warden has come under fire after dogs were seen being kept outside in freezing temperatures.

Barbara Moore, an Adams County commissioner, said the dog warden doesn't have enough room inside leading to the dogs being held outside. Moore said they tried to pick "heartier" dogs or those with "warmer coats" to put outside.

Donnie Swayne, the dog warden, said there will be 2 dogs outside Wednesday and around 14 other dogs in an open-air car port. A WCPO 9 crew saw the dogs outside held in cages with tarps covering them.

Wednesday's forecast shows a high of 25 degrees, with a low of 18 degrees in West Union.

On Tuesday night, a Facebook post showed dogs being caged outside overnight at the kennel.

The post has gained traction on Facebook with many upset in the comments.

"Why are those poor babies outside in these temps," one Facebook user wrote. "I'm disgusted."

According to the ASPCA, exposure to winter weather can affect a dog's health in multiple ways, including chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin.

"Remember, if it's too cold for you, it's probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside," the ASPCA wrote. "If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed."

According to Ohio Revise Code, a person who is the caretaker of an animal cannot "impound or confine the companion animals without affording it, during the impoundment or confinement, with access to shelter from heat, cold, wind, rain, snow, or excessive direct sunlight if it can reasonably be expected that the companion animal would become sick or suffer in any other way as a result of our due to the lack of adequate shelter."

Moore said the county is in the works of drawing up plans for a new kennel, but that takes time. She also shut down any rumors that a dog has died in the past few days due to freezing temperatures.

Swayne said the kennel has struggled to have enough money or resources to do everything needed. At the moment, staff and himself are buying straw on their own dime to keep the dogs warm, he said.

Swayne is asking the public to volunteer, foster and adopt to help the situation. He said one person has already called in today to foster.