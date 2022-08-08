19-year-old dies in Adams County ATV crash

BRATTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 19-year-old died following an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Louisville Road in Bratton Township.

Investigators said Montgomery Myers, of Winchester, was driving an ATV west on Louisville Road when he was unable to make a left curve and drove off the right side of the road. He then crashed into a utility pole.

Myers was taken to the Adams County Regional Medical Center where he later died, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post continues to investigate the crash.

READ MORE

Sheriff: Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal vehicle crash in Butler County

1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue

Man sentenced to 7-10 years for fatal hit-and-run crash