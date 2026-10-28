AAA warns of Halloween driving dangers as trick-or-treaters hit the streets

Halloween falling on a Saturday and the end of daylight saving time are creating added safety concerns on Ohio roads, with AAA urging drivers to watch for trick-or-treaters, avoid impaired driving and get enough rest before getting behind the wheel.

Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks turn back one hour.

AAA says the combination of children walking through neighborhoods, people traveling to Halloween parties and motorists driving late into the night could increase risks on the roads.

AAA recommends drivers slow down in residential neighborhoods, put away distractions and use headlights even before it gets completely dark. Motorists should also take extra care when backing out of driveways and avoid cutting through neighborhoods while trick-or-treating is underway.

Parents can help children stay visible by choosing costumes that do not restrict their vision and adding reflective material to costumes and bags. Flashlights and glow sticks can also help children stand out to drivers.

Children should use sidewalks when available and cross at corners or crosswalks rather than between parked cars.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday, AAA is also reminding people to plan transportation before celebrating.

The end of daylight saving time brings another safety concern, particularly for people staying out late to celebrate.

Although clocks will fall back one hour Sunday morning, AAA warns that the extra hour does not replace a full night of sleep. Earlier sunsets can also make it more difficult for drivers to see pedestrians and cyclists.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research estimates that drowsy driving was involved in 18% of traffic fatalities from 2017 through 2021.

Experts say planning ahead, staying alert and making safe transportation choices can help reduce risks throughout Halloween weekend.