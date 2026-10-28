Election Day is in 6 days: Here's what you need to know

NORWOOD, Ohio. — Election Day is six days away and voters are tasked with figuring out how they want to vote. For voters who have not requested a mail-in ballot, there are two options: in-person on Election Day and in-person during the early voting period. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed.

The hours at the Board of Elections in Hamilton County are extended so you can cast your vote early. They are listed below:

Wednesday, October 28th to Friday, October 30th: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31st: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1st: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

November 2nd: Closed

November 3rd (Election Day): 6:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m

Remember to bring a valid form of identification: that can be a U.S. passport, a driver’s license, a military or photo ID.

Voters who were planning on voting on Election Day but want to vote early are able to do so. The only difference: voters will have to head to their local Board of Elections to vote instead of a local polling place.

For voters who requested an absentee ballot but decide they want to vote in-person instead (early or on Election Day), they can still vote in-person. The vote will be “provisional,” meaning it will be counted after your eligibility is verified.

Besides figuring out when and where you are voting this year, BOE officials say you should be doing your research on the candidates.

If you are voting early, in Hamilton County, you will be headed to the BOE. If you are voting on Election Day, check your local polling location.