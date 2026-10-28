Milford athletic director sues district, superintendent over suspension

Milford's athletic director filed a civil suit Tuesday against the district and its interim superintendent, alleging he was improperly suspended without pay following a series of allegations revolving around the wrestling team.

The 216-page suit was filed by Aaron Zupka in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, naming the Milford Exempted Village School District and TJ Glassmeyer Jr., as the defendants.

Glassmeyer is the director of human resources at the district and was serving as interim superintendent in January 2026, when Zupka was placed on leave, and the school board began the process of termination.

The incidents leading to the suit date back to the 2024-25 wrestling season, when rumors began swirling that an assistant wrestling coach had inappropriate photos of athletes. An investigative firm hired by the school district found in November 2025 that Zupka had failed to properly report the incident.

In the suit, Zupka's Cincinnati attorney, Mark Byrnes, argued that he had no prior knowledge of the misconduct allegations against the coach. Zupka did confront the coach, who told him it was a rumor started by volunteer assistant coaches seeking his removal.

Zupka is seeking a jury trial with unspecified damages.

