AAA: Ohioans will travel in near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season

Enough Ohioans are hitting the road and sky this holiday season to nearly reach pre-pandemic travel levels, AAA said in a press release.

The agency said it predicts that 4.6 million Ohioans will travel to see family this year. That's a 2.6% increase from last year.

Overall, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest end-of-the-year travel season in the country since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000, with 112.7 million people on the move.

According to AAA, nearly 102 million Americans will be driving to their holiday destinations. The agency said 4.2 million of the folks on the road will be from Ohio. That's up 1.4% from last year.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations," said AAA Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens. "That will be the case this year, especially with both Christmas and New Year’s falling on Sunday."

The agency expects air travel to see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.

According to travel experts, Ohio’s airports are expected to be packed also with a 12.8% increase over last year with 258,375 flyers.

What does all this mean?

The roadways and the airports will be busy.

Here's what AAA recommends if you are hitting the road:

Fill your gas tank, and make sure it stays at least a quarter tank full in case you get caught in any delays



Have an emergency road kit in your vehicle. It should include jumper cable, kitty litter or salt for traction under the tires, and for winter a blanket, extra hat, gloves and socks for every member in your traveling party to keep warm.

Consider some extra snacks and water to help make any delays you may encounter easier.

Here's what AAA recommends if you are flying:

Download your airline’s app to be sure you get push notifications on any delays or cancellations.



Do not place valuables or essential items in checked baggage.



Check with your airline to determine the maximum luggage weight allowed before additional fees are charged for overweight bags.



Cross-pack your bags, particularly if you are traveling with a partner. If one bag is lost, you both have items in the other bag to wear/use.



Check with your airline to be sure your bag meets carry-on size requirements.



Remember liquids, gels, or aerosols must be in 3-ounce size bottles or less for all airline travel; all such bottles must fit into one, clear, quart-size plastic bag.



Enroll in pre-screening programs for shorter, quicker lines, such as TSA PreCheck, Clear or Global Entry. AAA regularly hosts TSA PreCheck Pop-up events at retail locations.

The closer we get to the holiday weekend, the worse the forecast gets. We are expecting snow and high winds. The forecast is always evolving and changing so stay with us for an up-to-date look at what to expect as you and your family get ready to celebrate.

