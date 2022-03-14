A menace in the ring, pro wrestler Lord Crewe is beloved by senior citizens across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Sean Stewart is known to some pro wrestling fans as Lord Crewe, a maniacal force in the ring. But to seniors across Cincinnati's east side, he's a lifeline and a steadfast friend.

Stewart is a driver for 55 North, formerly the Hyde Part Center for Older Adults. He delivers meals, drops off and picks up from medical appointments, and even takes seniors grocery shopping.

"My grandma used to say I was an M&M," Stewart said. "I've got a hard exterior, but I'm sweet in the center."

His gentle demeanor is in stark contrast to the gruff pro wrestler who has traveled the country - and soon, the world. He started wrestling after another pro wrestler in a gym told him he had a good look. After he stopped playing in a band, he wanted another outlet to performer. He started wrestling in 2015 with the Northern Wrestling Federation, and has wrestled for Primetime Wrestling, IWA Mid South, and Paradigm Pro Wrestling.

"I wanted to do this so bad, it didn't matter to me what I had to do to get there," Stewart said. "It's cool because so many of the people who I serve have become so invested in what I do outside of here."

People like Donna Kinney, who Stewart picked up for a doctors appointment on a Monday in late January. Stewart and Kinney have developed a friendship over the past couple years.

"I think it's pretty awesome," Kinney said. "It's his passion and he really enjoys it. I have a sign at home that says 'Follow Your Bliss,' so whatever makes you happy and he loves wrestling and does a great job."

"We talk about everything," she said. "I tease him all the time but he really is a terrific person."

The next passenger in his 55 North car was Day Lemming, who was going to a dental appointment in Pleasant Ridge. They've bonded over football and the Bengals had just clinched a trip to the Super Bowl.

"He's my kid," she said. "Him and I, we get in here together and we talk football and football."

Lemming said she wanted to go watch him wrestle some day - and always asks about his matches.

"I think everybody, if they have a passion, they should go for it," she said. "I lean on him sometimes and all I know is that arm has gotten bigger and harder. Man! It's almost like a rock."

Stewart laughed in the driver seat. "You're making me blush over here."

It wasn't the first time he blushed that day.

"The first time I saw him all buffed up, I was like 'Woah, there's a fine looking man under all the clothes he wears," Kinney laughed.

His passengers all wanted to hear more about where Stewart - Lord Crewe - planned to wrestle next. They were engaged in his career and life. But was in theirs too.

Stewart said he took the job at 55 North when a friend mentioned it to him a couple years ago. He needed the work, and remembered how much help his own grandmother often needed - even if it was just a friendly face or listening ear.

"So that's one of the fun things about this job is getting to meet these new people and getting to hear their stories," Stewart said.

Lord Crewe is looking into an overseas tour this year, which means he'll have to step away from his role at 55 North for a time. He'll have plenty of fans - or friends -cheering him on from back home, though.