A look inside Flight Club Cincinnati, the social darts bar opening in the former Saks Fifth Avenue building

CINCINNATI — A new entertainment venue combining high-tech darts, craft cocktails and dining opens Friday in downtown Cincinnati's Fountain District.

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras officially opened the space Tuesday by throwing the first dart.

"In here, we've got high tech darts with the corkboard. We're playing some games here today on an off day. Grand opening December 12th, so it's coming on us right now," Karras said. "It's very exciting, guys. I think it's gonna be one of the coolest spots in town."

Flight Club, located at 125 W. 5th St. in the former Saks Fifth Avenue space across from the Elm Street Ice Rink, offers what it calls a "social darts" experience in a modern setting.

The venue features elevated darts with high-tech dartboards, craft cocktails, food and brunch options.

The first 40 people to order a specialty cocktail on Friday will receive a signed Ted Karras Cincy hat.

Guests will be able to play darts in nine private and semi-private playing areas, known as oches. Each dartboard will have automatic scoring and run various multiplayer games for groups of up to 270 people.

Outside of darts, guests will be able to enjoy craft cocktails and food in "a unique and upscale entertainment environment," 3CDC said. Menus at other Flight Club locations include brunch, small plates and shareable options, such as sliders, tacos, flatbreads, fries and more.

The Cincinnati location will fill the ground floor of the former Saks Fifth Avenue building along 5th Street. The building, located in downtown's Fountain District, is also home to the newly-reopened Salazar, the eponymous restaurant for award-winning chef Jose Salazar. Paycor is also set to have its offices in the building.

Flight Club was founded in London in 2015 and bills itself as the world's first social darts experience. In the US, Flight Club already has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Denver and more, and the chain has upcoming locations in New York, Philadelphia and Seattle alongside Cincinnati. The chain also has various spots in Australia and the United Kingdom.