'They are family to us' | Real reindeer spark Christmas joy for families at Dearborn County farm

DOVER, Ind. — A retired teacher and plumber have transformed their rural Indiana farm into a magical Christmas destination where families can meet real reindeer and experience holiday wonder.

The owners, known as "Reindeer Ron" and "Christmas Cheryl," opened Reindeer Ridge in Dover after purchasing the property as part of their retirement plan. The twist came when they decided to add reindeer to their farm.

"Cupid actually came from an Alaskan herd and she was our first reindeer here that was here on this farm," Ron told me.

The couple now cares for a herd of six reindeer, including Misfit, who arrived at the farm via an unexpected delivery method.

"Misfit came in on FedEx to Indianapolis and now they fly by airplane," Ron said.

The couple have created a family-friendly experience that goes beyond just viewing the animals. Visitors can participate in crafts, ride a train and meet Santa during their visit.

"They are family to us," Ron said. "I tell people to come and enjoy our pets, but they are wild animals."

The self-guided tour takes approximately 90 minutes, allowing families to learn about each animal at their own pace.

"We tell people, guide yourself through. It's about an hour and a half tour and we don't push that time limit on anybody," Ron said.

One of the highlights is meeting Nova, their cookie-eating reindeer.

"When you set out the milk and cookies and the carrots, the carrots go to Santa because he needs the vision and the cookies go to the reindeer because reindeer only have bottom teeth," Ron said.

Kids can also make reindeer food to add a little magic to their own yards.

"Sprinkle this in your yard, and the reindeer are going to love the surprise, it's called magic reindeer food," Cheryl said.

The farm operates by appointment only due to its single-lane access road. Weekend visitors can reserve spots for tours at a flat rate per carload.

The owners recommend bundling up for the outdoor experience if temperatures are low — but the residents at Reindeer Ridge are built for the cold.

"For the reindeer, it's a treat for them," Ron said.

