Jose Salazar's namesake restaurant reopens in new downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI — A notable restaurant in Cincinnati's dining scene has reopened in a new location in downtown Cincinnati.

Salazar, the eponymous restaurant from renowned chef Jose Salazar, has reopened Wednesday.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2013, now sits in a new development at 101 W Fifth Street, which is directly below Paycor's new headquarters.

The reopening of Salazar was two years in the making after the chef announced he was moving his longtime restaurant out of its Over-the-Rhine location.

The restaurant's new location is much bigger than the OTR spot, sitting at nearly five times the Republic Street restaurant. The Fifth Street location allows guests to experience expanded seating, three private dining rooms and the ability to host events up to 50 people.

“Opening Salazar in a significantly larger space is a transformative step for us,” Salazar said. “It unlocks a wide range of possibilities — not only as a restaurant, but as a venue for special occasions, celebrations, corporate events, and more."

Provided

Outside of the larger venue, Salazar's menu will stay focused on working with local farmers, producing fresh pastas and other in-house items. The menu will also have more emphasis on seafood now.

Guests can expect menu items like prime ribeye, seafood towers and familiar favorites from Salazar's former menu like the "Lil fried oyster slider."

Salazar now joins the booming Fountain District in downtown, which also recently celebrated the opening of cocktail lounge Prim this past month.

Salazar's new spot is also near the chef's other restaurant, Mita's, which sits across the street from Salazar at the corner of Race Street and W Fifth Street.

"There's incredible momentum in the Fountain District right now, making this the perfect moment for Salazar's grand opening," said Christy Samad, EVP of Civic and Commercial Space Activation with 3CDC.

Other restaurants in the Fountain District include The Davidson, Jeffy Ruby's Steakhouse, Marigold, Vintage on Race and others.

Salazar is set to be open six days a wekk and will be closed on Sundays:



Monday through Thursday — 5-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 4-10 p.m.

You can click here to reserve a table at Salazar.