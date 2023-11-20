'A gift from God'; Tri-State organizations distribute meals ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI — We’re just days away from Thanksgiving and several organizations are distributing food to those in need.

“I’m just so pleased and happy that someone thought about me and my family on Thanksgiving,” said Katrina Hill, who picked up a Thanksgiving meal kit at Sycamore High School Sunday.

Future Ambassadors Inc. hosted the distribution event and served 225 families.

“It means wonderful,” said Inez Lowery, as she picked up food. “It means a gift from God. That's what it means to me.”

The organization has been hosting this giveaway since 2008. The group fed about 100 more families this year compared to last.

“A lot of people worry about their Thanksgiving Day meal,” said President and CEO Dorron Hunter. “We want to take some of those issues or things off the plate.”

Across town in Price Hill, hundreds sat for a hot Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at BLOC Ministries.

“Anytime you bring food, there's going to be conversation and gathering and community that comes around that,” said Chris Staser, Director of Operations at BLOC Ministries.

BLOC Ministries hosted the event in collaboration with Peoples Church, Crossroads Church, Hamilton County Public Health and other organizations. Attendees could also take a box of food with them to cook on Thanksgiving.

Staser said he’s seen more people using the food pantry at BLOC Ministries this year.

The American Farm Bureau estimates the cost of a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner is $61.17 this year, which is down 4.5% from last year, but up 25% compared to 2019.

There are several upcoming food distribution events in the Tri-State ahead of the holiday.

On Tuesday, the Bengals will team up with Freestone Foodbank and Fifth Third Bank for a food distribution event. The organizations will provide 2,000 holiday meal kits at Fifth Third Madisonville, located at 5050 Kingsley Drive. Distribution will run between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Freestone Foodbank also has a complete list of upcoming food distribution events here.