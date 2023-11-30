3 killed in business explosion identified by family as investigators continue search for cause

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Family of the three men killed in Tuesday's business explosion in Hillsboro identified them as Tim Furbee, David Beaver, and Cameron Boatman.

All three were identified Wednesday evening.

The identifications came before investigators officially released their identities, though many in the small community knew through word of mouth who was inside Jimbo's Auto when an explosion rocked the neighborhood, fire consumed the building, and a large column of smoke rose into the sky.

Mackenzie Oglesby worked at Larry's Party Supplies next door to the auto body shop for seven years and remembered the trio fondly.

"They were always there," Oglesby said. "If I had a question, if I needed help, they would run over. They would be next door. They were there every day."

A GoFundMe established by Beaver's sister-in-law described him as a man who leaves behind a wife, a six-year-old daughter, and a nine-year-old son.

PREVIOUS: 'It was a real war zone'

Boatman's mom Krystal was too emotional for an interview about her son's death, but provided WCPO with several pictures of him.

The loss of her first-born son has brought Krystal to tears off and on since she first learned of his death. He was only 19.

Oglesby described the young man as very sweet whenever he would come by the store.

"He had the best manners. Please, Thank you, he called me ma'am. I loved it. I said please don't, I love that, every day," she said. "Can I please have this ma'am? Please and thank you all the time. He was so kind."

The business's rubble flared up multiple times Wednesday requiring Paint Creek Firefighters to knock down the flames.

#NOW: Paint Creek Fire crews are once again on scene of the explosion at Jimbo’s Auto to knock down a hot spot that reignited.The explosion killed three people and injured a fourth yesterday.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/lZ3XYX5XJg — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 29, 2023

Fire Marshals continued to search for a cause of the fire, but have not announced any new findings as of Wednesday evening.

Locals like Tee Turner watched the investigation still in disbelief that the neighborhood staple was reduced to soot.

"I'm at a loss for words right now," Turner said.

He said he would be leaning on a higher power as the community rebounds from tragedy.

"You gotta pray for the families, and you've just got to believe in God. That's all I know," Turner said.

Oglesby urged those looking to help the families impacted by the blast to search for local dinners, sales, business donations, and more that have been popping up online to help.