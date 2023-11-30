Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 killed in business explosion identified by family as investigators continue search for cause

Tim Furbee, David Beaver, and Cameron Boatman were killed when Jimbo's Auto erupted into flame Tuesday afternoon.
Jimbo's Auto fire
WCPO
Jimbo's Auto fire
Jimbo's Auto fire
Posted at 10:13 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 22:13:38-05

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Family of the three men killed in Tuesday's business explosion in Hillsboro identified them as Tim Furbee, David Beaver, and Cameron Boatman.

All three were identified Wednesday evening.

The identifications came before investigators officially released their identities, though many in the small community knew through word of mouth who was inside Jimbo's Auto when an explosion rocked the neighborhood, fire consumed the building, and a large column of smoke rose into the sky.

Mackenzie Oglesby worked at Larry's Party Supplies next door to the auto body shop for seven years and remembered the trio fondly.

"They were always there," Oglesby said. "If I had a question, if I needed help, they would run over. They would be next door. They were there every day."

A GoFundMe established by Beaver's sister-in-law described him as a man who leaves behind a wife, a six-year-old daughter, and a nine-year-old son.

PREVIOUS: 'It was a real war zone'

Boatman's mom Krystal was too emotional for an interview about her son's death, but provided WCPO with several pictures of him.

The loss of her first-born son has brought Krystal to tears off and on since she first learned of his death. He was only 19.

Oglesby described the young man as very sweet whenever he would come by the store.

"He had the best manners. Please, Thank you, he called me ma'am. I loved it. I said please don't, I love that, every day," she said. "Can I please have this ma'am? Please and thank you all the time. He was so kind."

The business's rubble flared up multiple times Wednesday requiring Paint Creek Firefighters to knock down the flames.

Fire Marshals continued to search for a cause of the fire, but have not announced any new findings as of Wednesday evening.

Locals like Tee Turner watched the investigation still in disbelief that the neighborhood staple was reduced to soot.

"I'm at a loss for words right now," Turner said.

He said he would be leaning on a higher power as the community rebounds from tragedy.

"You gotta pray for the families, and you've just got to believe in God. That's all I know," Turner said.

Oglesby urged those looking to help the families impacted by the blast to search for local dinners, sales, business donations, and more that have been popping up online to help.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
FCC's Matt Miazga suspended for three matches, fined for misconduct Jose Salazar to move namesake restaurant after decade in current OTR location Plea issued to help reunite 91-year-old with dementia with her lost dog

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023