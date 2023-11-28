Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHighland County

Actions

Fire Chief: At least 1 injured in explosion that leveled Hillsboro business

hillsboro fire explosion
Provided by Darius Henthorn
hillsboro fire explosion
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 18:48:27-05

HILLSBORO, Ohio — At least one person was injured in an explosion that leveled a Hillsboro business, the Paint Creek Fire Chief said Tuesday night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said U.S. 62 will be closed between U.S. 50 and Dunlap Road for an unknown amount of time following what they described as a fire. Video and photos sent to WCPO show a building on fire near the intersection of U.S. 62 and Muntz Street.

Residents said Jimbo's Auto Repair was destroyed. The Paint Creek fire chief said one person was taken to the hospital and there is potential for additional victims.

hillsboro fire smoke

A WCPO crew is at the scene. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps All-America Second Team Group helps fulfill Dayton students' Christmas wishlists Annexation attempt pits Batavia Township against village

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023