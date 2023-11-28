Fire Chief: At least 1 injured in explosion that leveled Hillsboro business

HILLSBORO, Ohio — At least one person was injured in an explosion that leveled a Hillsboro business, the Paint Creek Fire Chief said Tuesday night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said U.S. 62 will be closed between U.S. 50 and Dunlap Road for an unknown amount of time following what they described as a fire. Video and photos sent to WCPO show a building on fire near the intersection of U.S. 62 and Muntz Street.

Residents said Jimbo's Auto Repair was destroyed. The Paint Creek fire chief said one person was taken to the hospital and there is potential for additional victims.

Provided by Darius Henthorn

A WCPO crew is at the scene. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.