3-day LEGO event in Cincinnati offers tournaments, raises money for Gold Star families

CINCINNATI — Calling all LEGO lovers: Builders Paradise, a three-day brick show, is coming to Cincinnati.

Families can build, compete and create together, making everything from tiny toys to larger-than-life creations. The event will also include a LEGO show, cosplay ball and gamers tournament for the best builders around.

Steven Easley, founder of Easley Blessed Inspire, is the visionary behind the LEGO show. He is helping children and families experience the event for just $1 each day.

"They can actually come here and enjoy this day and get the experience, LEGO families who may not have a chance to do it because they can't afford it," Easley said.

The event aims to inspire the next generation of builders while raising funds for Ohio Gold Star families.

"We're just trying to stand in the gap, in the areas where we can," Easley said. "There are so many things that, hey, because of your benefits are taken care of, but there are other things, other costs that you may have associated with just doing everyday life as a family that aren't covered through the military."

WATCH: Learn more about how the event supports Gold Star families

LEGO event in Cincinnati offers tournaments, raises money for Gold Star families

Ralph Townsend and Imani Easley will be attending the celebration with dozens of other students.

"I tried to build a Spider-Man action figure. I've built ships at the last event. " Townsend said. "I made a helicopter with a lot of different pieces."

Townsend and Easley said the experience is worth it and the building goes far beyond the classroom.

"I met a person who actually built one of those giant, Titanic LEGO sets, and they were a year older than me, and I'm 15," Imani said. "I thought that was amazing."

The LEGO show will run from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. from April 17-19.

More information can be found here.