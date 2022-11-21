Watch Now
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township

Crash occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday evening
Posted at 11:43 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 23:43:01-05

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Springfield Township Police and Colerain Fire responded shortly before 8 p.m. to reports of a multiple vehicle crash on westbound I-275 and Hamilton Avenue in Colerain Township.

Police say one person had to be extricated from their vehicle and two people were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The conditions of those transported is unknown.

Police closed the Hamilton Avenue exit for multiple hours Sunday evening while the Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

