15-year-old male injured in Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI — Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a 15-year-old male was shot at the corner of East Seymour and Reading Road, Cincinnati Police report.

According to police, the victim was standing at the intersection when shots were fired towards his direction by an unknown individual. He was struck once and transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

At the time of the shooting, the injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Cincinnati Police District Four Investigative Unit.