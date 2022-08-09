1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One man is dead and another man is in jail after a hit-and-run in Middletown.

Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Terrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, Terrance was turning left onto Johns Road when he struck Williams.

Williams was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he later died.

Terrance fled the scene but was later caught and arrested by Middletown police, investigators said in a press release.

Terrance is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

