Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Anderson Township, sheriff's office says

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:31 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 23:31:57-05

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson Township Monday night, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road for the report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. One juvenile was taken to the hospital with what the sheriff's office referred to as minor injuries.

"This is an active investigation. That is all we have to release at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
State lawmaker wants legislative hearing on local correctional center Princeton High School grad becomes Sesame Street's first Black female puppeteer Police: No hazard to public after explosion at St. Bernard chemical plant

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.