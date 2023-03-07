1 juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Anderson Township, sheriff's office says

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson Township Monday night, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road for the report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. One juvenile was taken to the hospital with what the sheriff's office referred to as minor injuries.

"This is an active investigation. That is all we have to release at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.