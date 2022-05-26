Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 in custody after threat causes West Clermont schools to lock down entire district

West Clermont High School
Jake Ryle
West Clermont High School<br/>
West Clermont High School
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 10:49:32-04

BATAVIA, Ohio — A person was taken into custody after every school in the West Clermont district was placed under a lockdown this morning after a threat was made, Clermont County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Christ Stratton said.

At 9:50 a.m. all West Clermont schools were placed under lockdown due to a "vague threat," Union Township police said.

Officers are walking through each school to clear them, but some schools are still under the lockdown until officers arrive.

West Clermont High School's lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m., according to the school's high school football coach.

Union Township police said no active shooter is present at this time.

The lockdown came a day after a 13-year-old at West Clermont Middle School was charged for making threats of violence, and two days after 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a mass shooting at a middle school in Uvalde, Texas.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update it as more information is available.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Lifeguard shortage limits open CRC pools for Memorial Day Covington homeowners want answers on chemical plant issues WATCH: Joey Votto delivers message to Buffalo, Uvalde

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.