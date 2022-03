HAMILTON, Ohio — One person has died after a house fire Sunday night on the 1200 block of Vanderveer Ave in Hamilton, Ohio.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity but they did say that person was the only one home.

Crews on the scene told WCPO Photojournalist, Rob Pieper, that there were holes in the floor which could indicate the fire started in the basement.

The cause is still under investigation.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.