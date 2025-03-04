'You deserve to be honored' | Veteran dealing with guilt from service finds solace in Cincinnati Vet Camp

CINCINNATI — Eric Bildstein had been carrying around a heavy burden since serving in the Marine Corps. The guilt of not being present when some of his comrades were killed weighed on him, even years after returning home from the war.

That changed when Bildstein attended Vet Camp, a two-day retreat organized by Crossroads Church in Cincinnati. There, he was able to find peace and reconnect with the camaraderie he had been missing.

"Walking through the, you know, Croz calls it the pit, but going through the pit and going through the experience really, just really brought me down to a level where I could just finally let that, let that be, and be at peace with it," said Bildstein, who is attending the camp for the fourth time this year.

Vet Camp is designed to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for military veterans to heal, connect and be honored for their service. The event has steadily grown over the past few years, with this year's camp expected to host over 120 participants, but there’s no limit to the number the camp can host.

"One thing, it's not a religious thing. This isn't about religion," said Mike Crossley, the base camp director at Crossroads. "God has massively impacted my life, so you can hear about God, and that's as a Marine, that's, that's nothing new. I mean, God, country and Corps, that's, that's what we fought for."

WATCH: Learn more about the camp and its impact on veterans here

Crossley, who served in the Marine Corps for eight years, emphasizes that Vet Camp is about camaraderie and fellowship, not proselytizing. The goal is to create a safe space where veterans can be themselves and find support from others who have shared similar experiences.

"We served, right? You're here to be honored because you chose to serve your country. Period. Nothing else," Crossley said.

For Bildstein, that sense of community and understanding has been crucial in his healing journey. After being blown up twice within three days during his deployment, he struggled to reintegrate into civilian life, putting up emotional walls to cope.

It was Bildstein's wife who encouraged him to attend Vet Camp, recognizing it as an opportunity for him to continue his healing journey.

"She's a great spouse. She kicked me out the door and said, 'Go do this.' And I said, 'OK, you got it," Bildstein said.

The camaraderie and fellowship Bildstein found at Vet Camp has been a crucial part of his recovery. He now serves as a platoon sergeant, helping to organize the event and encourage other veterans to attend, even bringing the Marines he served with to the camp.

Crossley, who oversees the camp, emphasizes the importance of creating a space where veterans feel accepted and understood, regardless of their specific military experiences.

"I don't care what you did if you served. You deserve to be honored, and we want you at the camp," Crossley said.

While the main Vet Camp is focused on male veterans, the organizers are also working to expand the event to include a dedicated women's camp. Crossley acknowledges that the experience of women in the military can be quite different, and they want to provide a space for them to heal and connect as well.

"You know that we all experience the military different? You know, I want the women, when they are part of a woman vet camp, to have the same intimate experience without distraction. So, I think three years ago, we tried to do a pilot woman vet camp, and we didn't have a huge showing. So last year for our woman camp that we have in September, women were asked, are you a veteran? And those that said, yes, we group them into to platoons, if you will, and they were honored at women's camp this September," Crossley said.

As Vet Camp continues to grow, the organizers remain committed to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all veterans, regardless of their background or experiences. For Bildstein, the camp has been a crucial part of his healing journey, and he encourages others to take the leap and attend.

"If you're willing to walk through basic training and do four to six years or eight years or career, this is a walk in the park. Compared to that, you'll you only feel better going, if nothing else, you be able to find a network of guys of like mind, like character," Bildstein said.

The camp is April 4–6 and the deadline to register is March 17.

You can read more and find registration information on the Vet Camp website.

