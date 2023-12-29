Wright-Patterson commander relieved of duty due to 'loss of confidence in his ability to lead'

DAYTON, Ohio — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced Friday that the commander of the 88th Air Base Wing was relieved of his position as the commanding officer.

A news release from the base public affairs office read that Colonel Christopher B. Meeker was relieved of his command due to a "loss of confidence in his ability to lead."

Meeker assumed the command in July 2022.

The commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Lieutenant General Donna D. Shipton, removed Meeker and announced the 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander Colonel Travis W. Pond was appointed as interim wing commander.

"I made this decision in the best interest of the men and women of the 88th Air Base Wing," Shipton said.

WCPO A sign at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

There's no further indication for the loss of confidence in Meeker to lead the command. Officials said Meeker is currently performing a non-supervisory role outside of the 88th Air Base Wing Command.

