Women veterans honored with free passes to Cincinnati Music Festival in recognition of their service

CINCINNATI — Ten local women will receive free weekend passes to the Cincinnati Music Festival this year, a gesture aimed at recognizing the often-overlooked contributions of female service members.

The initiative, sponsored by the Cincinnati Music Festival Connect Program, seeks to shine a spotlight on women who have served in the military but rarely receive public recognition.

"Women carry the weight of the world," said Sister Kelli of the Cincinnati Music Festival Connects Program. "They serve their country and then immediately return to their daily responsibilities without seeking acclaim."

WATCH: Women veterans get Cincinnati Music Festival tickets

Women veterans honored with free passes to Cincinnati Music Festival in recognition of service

LaVonne Clay, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1986 to 1994, embodies this experience. Deployed with the 3rd Armored Division to Bahrain during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Clay worked in supply and logistics.

"I've never been honored like this before," Clay said. "People thank me for my service, but this is different."

Clay's military journey reflects the challenges many women veterans face. After serving eight years, she struggled to find employment, experiencing what she describes as systemic barriers and discrimination.

"When I got out, I couldn't find a job," Clay said. "I was making $3.40 an hour, despite having extensive warehouse experience."

Provided

She now works closely with veterans who are facing or will soon face homelessness. Through her work at the VA, she continues serving those who served by giving them the strategic connections to regain or maintain housing.

"I'm grateful, and I'm thankful, and I wouldn't change my experience for anything in the world," Clay said. "I got tough skin, and I learned that people should treat each other with respect."

Orlando Sonza, executive director of the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, emphasized the importance of recognizing female veterans. His office was tasked by Sister Kelli with finding ten women to honor.

"Veterans are often left unnoticed, and female veterans even more so," Sonza said. "Many are hesitant to identify themselves, and this is an opportunity to say, 'We see you. We appreciate your service.'"

The music festival, now in its 60th year, aims to provide more than just entertainment. Sister Kelli describes music as a "healing bond" that unites people, particularly during challenging times.

The Cincinnati Music Festival runs July 26-27, promising not just musical performances but a celebration of service, resilience, and community.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.