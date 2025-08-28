'We have no idea what's next' | Volunteers upset USO is closing military lounge at CVG Airport

CINCINNATI — Jay Joyce pulls a yearbook off the shelf. Then, he laughs. Because this Army veteran graduated from West Point.

And now, so have two of his kids.

"My classmates and I go through these all the time," Joyce said, looking through a book from 1970. "We love to reminisce about what we used to look like."

The 72-year-old is sitting in an office filled with books and name tags and pictures — much of it tied to his military service. And that's why he reached out to me.

Because since 2018, he's been volunteering at the United Service Organizations military lounge at CVG Airport.

"We greet them with a smile, we greet them with a handshake and we tell them relax," Joyce said. "Working as a volunteer at the USO is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done."

But now, that lounge is closing on Sept. 12.

"We have no idea what's next," Joyce said.

Joyce tells me the lounge offers a safe space for military personnel and their families. He's seen teenagers come in who've never flown on a plane before. He's seen spouses with four children unsure where to go.

"They’re just frazzled," Joyce said. "And what we offer is a chance to feel comfortable in a situation that is often uncomfortable."

A USO spokeswoman called the closure a "difficult decision," but declined to answer specific questions about it. In a statement, she said the move helps "ensure resources are focused where they are most needed, outside the airport."

Messages to volunteers shared with us say changes at the airport have impacted the USO. A spokeswoman for the airport also declined an interview request and sent a statement thanking the volunteers.

The statement did not address what changes at the airport might have contributed to the closure. And it has volunteers upset.

Keith BieryGolick Army veteran Jay Joyce shows his volunteer identification for the United Service Organizations. He has volunteered at its military lounge at CVG Airport since 2018.

Joyce is not the only one who reached out to me.

"I am wondering why they cannot give me a good explanation," one person wrote.

"This is a real shame," another said.

But a few hours after my interview with Joyce, he called me back. And he said he received another email from the USO saying officials are meeting with the airport about the path forward. A path that Joyce hopes will include some sort of service for military personnel and their families — even without the lounge.

"I think they’re at least talking about it," Joyce said. "Which they weren’t doing before."

