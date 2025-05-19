'This place has really saved my life' | Veterans find healing, hope at Hamilton County Recovery Center

CINCINNATI — Behind the unassuming walls of the Hamilton County Recovery Center, a quiet revolution in veteran mental health is taking place. The center offers hope to those struggling with trauma, both in life and emotional wounds from military service.

The center's approach goes beyond traditional treatment. It creates a community where veterans can find understanding, support and pathways to recovery through innovative programs and peer-led initiatives.

Remeka Nelson, the center's chef and peer support specialist, embodies the transformative power of the program. Once battling severe depression, she found healing through cooking and community support.

"This place has really saved my life," Nelson said. "I feel important now. I feel worthy."

Her husband, Andrew Nelson, a veteran who served in the Army and Air Force from 1984 to 1989, joined the center after experiencing profound grief following the loss of his son. Now, he facilitates veteran support groups, helping fellow service members navigate their own challenging journeys.

"We try to provide a safe, trustworthy environment," Nelson said. "Veterans won't share with just anybody. But when they find a space where they're understood, healing begins."

WATCH: How veterans help other veterans at the Hamilton County Recovery Center

Veterans find healing, hope at Hamilton County Recovery Center

The center’s veteran support program, launched in October, offers weekly group meetings and innovative approaches like abstract art therapy.

Project Director Kaitlyn Bosse, who facilitates these sessions, understands the importance of personal connection.

"We're not just treating symptoms," Bosse said. "We're recognizing each veteran's individual experience and providing tools for meaningful recovery."

The Cincinnati VA actively supports these efforts. Monnie Waltz, program manager for vocational rehabilitation, emphasized the critical role of community resources in veterans' ongoing recovery.

"When veterans discharge from our programs, they need positive community connections," Waltz said.

The center offers diverse activities, including creative writing, digital art, tai chi and karaoke, providing veterans with meaningful ways to process experiences and rebuild their lives.

The program's veteran panels have become particularly powerful, bringing together service members from different backgrounds to share experiences and strategies for healing.

While currently funded through a state expansion grant, the center is committed to continuing its mission.

"Whatever it takes," Bosse said, "We'll find a way to support our veterans."

For veterans seeking help, the center offers a free intake process and welcomes individuals from various backgrounds. The message is clear: recovery is a personal journey, and no veteran walks alone.

"I encourage any veteran in troubled times to become a member and equip themselves for conflict resolution — not on the battlefield, but in their own lives," Nelson said.

The Hamilton County Recovery Center stands as a testament to the resilience of veterans and the healing power of community support.

For more information, veterans can contact the Recovery Center of Hamilton County through their website.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.