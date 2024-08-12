VA acknowledges veterans' exposure to 'contaminants of concern' during post-9/11 deployment

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it is actively reaching out to service members and their immediate families to notify them of changes in policy tied to deployments to Karshi-Khanabad, or K2 air base, in Uzbekistan.

"There was enriched uranium found in the soil, chemical weapons as well as cyanide found in the showers," said Shane Liermann, deputy national legislative director for Disabled American Veterans.

The exposure to thousands deployed to the air base after Sept. 11, 2001, has been documented and now the VA is notifying veterans of the changes in potential benefits and care tied to it.

Per the VA’s news release they are going to:



Make chronic multi-symptom illness a presumptive condition for K2 Veterans

Recognize exposures at K2 as toxic exposure risk activities

Ensure that toxic exposures are fully taken into account when processing K2 Veterans’ claims

Incorporate a pre-decisional review of K2 claims

The change to a presumptive condition for veterans who served at K2 will lower the burden of proof for the veteran.

The VA’s own release points to veterans being exposed to a number of things to include jet fuel, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter and dust, asbestos roofing tiles and lead-based paint.

“There was a report that came out from the Department of the Army that said that veterans who served at K2 are 500% more likely to develop cancer,” Liermann said.

According to the VA, the extra layer of review and processing should ensure any K2 veteran will not slip through the cracks and will receive additional scrutiny by having their case go through the K2 filter and examination.

“At VA, our goal is to provide every Veteran who served at K2 with the care and benefits that they deserve for their service to our nation — and that’s what this effort is all about,” said VA’s Under Secretary for Benefits Josh Jacobs. “In addition to these important steps forward, we want all Veterans who served at K2 to know that they are currently eligible both to enroll in VA health care (without first applying for VA benefits) and for presumptive benefits for the more than 300 health conditions under the PACT Act. We encourage these Veterans — and their survivors — to apply for VA care and benefits.”

All veterans who were stationed at K2 should reach out to their local VA Medical Center or go online to VA.gov to file a claim. In addition, veterans and their surviving spouses who served may call 1-800-MYVA411.

