Toy drive helps give back to over 350 children of military members, first responders in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — As the holiday season approaches, one local nonprofit is working tirelessly to ensure the community's military families and first responders receive the support and recognition they deserve.

“It’s called The Project Little Hero Holiday Toy Drive,” organizer Carl Whalen said.

Whalen, founder of Back the Heroes Rumble, is gearing up to significantly impact the lives of hundreds of children during their event on Dec. 15 at the Woodlawn Community Center/Armory.

"It is an act of love, an act of service," Whalen said. "That's what we're doing here. Being all volunteers, it makes it even more special because no one's seeing any kind of enrichment or gain on our end. It's just strictly giving."

The event primarily focuses on providing toys and gifts to the children of veterans, active-duty military personnel and first responders. Whalen explained that out of the 350 children they expect to serve, nearly 300 of them are from military families — many of whom are connected to the nearby Wright Patterson Air Force Base and National Guard units.

While the organization has received a strong response for donations targeting the 5-11 age group, Whalen acknowledged that there are still gaps in the donations for younger and older children.

"The teenage community inside the people that we're serving, the kids that are teenagers and the kids that are 24 months and younger and under the age of 5, a lot of the toys from Dollar Tree don't really serve them for one way, or whether the toys they're beyond that age or they're too young, and that could be a choke hazard," Whalen said.

In addition to the toy drive, the Project Little Hero Holiday Toy Drive event will also feature a resource fair for veterans and first responders, providing them with information and support on various aspects of their lives.

Whalen mentioned that organizations like the Veterans Service Commission of Hamilton County, Duke Energy Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project are participating in the event.

"We are trying to get the free store food bank to jump in on what we're doing as well and see if we can give a whole package of meals to the families as well. So that's in the works right now. Hopefully, we can make that happen," Whalen said.

Whalen’s passion for this event is evident as he reflects on his personal experiences with homelessness and the struggles of being a veteran family in need. He said he understands the importance of giving back and providing a sense of community and belonging to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

"I feel super, supremely privileged to have the opportunity to be able to do this and give back in the way we are," Whalen said. "It is an act of love, an act of service."

The organization's efforts to reach out to first responders have also been a focus, as Whalen acknowledges that some may be hesitant to participate due to the perception of these types of events being need-based.

Whalen said the event is completely a thank you-based event and is still looking for any first responders with children to reach out and sign up to receive toys for their children.

He said they're also looking for more volunteers to help during the Dec. 15 toy drive to help ensure everything runs smoothly.

You can find out more information by visiting the Back the Heroes Rumble website.

