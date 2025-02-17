Southern Ohio Technical Institute's program offers veterans a second chance, career opportunities

CINCINNATI — For many veterans, the transition from military to civilian life can be daunting — especially when finding a stable career. However, one Ohio technical institute is working to change that, providing veterans with the training and support they need to succeed in the workforce.

At the Southern Ohio Technical Institute, veterans have the opportunity to enroll in an accelerated HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) training program, funded in part by the Charles L. Shor Foundation.

The program, which can be completed in just 10 weeks, is designed to quickly equip veterans with the skills and certifications needed to launch a new career in the in-demand HVAC industry.

For some veterans like Army veteran Donnie Harrison, they’re able to take advantage of their Post 9/11 GI Bill education benefits. After leaving the military in October 2024, Harrison found himself unsure of his next steps, unsure of how his infantry experience would translate to the civilian workforce.

"I kind of, I got out, and I knew that I wanted to find something. I worked good with my hands, so I wanted to (do) a trade and I didn't really want dead-end jobs. I wanted to find a career," Harrison said.

A Google search led him to the Southern Ohio Technical Institute, and within days, he was enrolled and starting the HVAC program, using his post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to cover the cost.

"I'm just, I'm excited to do it. I love learning, you know, so I'm just excited to start something new," Harrison said.

Other veterans don’t have those education benefits because they’ve exhausted them or they’ve expired. That’s where the institute's grant partnership becomes a new lifeline for veterans.

"This is a great, great alternative, because this is designed for those vets specifically that has lost those benefits, and now we have an alternative form to come through, thanks to the Charles Shor Foundation for a full ride," said Michael Tribble, owner the Southern Ohio Technical Institute.

The Charles Shor Foundation grants provide a lifeline, covering the full cost of tuition, tools, and even a gas stipend to help veterans get on their feet.

"This is a career, and it's a career that's never going to go away," Tribble said. "Listen, even during the COVID situation, okay, we still need heat. We still need to keep our meat cold, our produce cold, all those different things. So ... this is something that's always going to be there, and it's a solid, solid career."

Dennis Mayes, another veteran who found his way to the institute, said the program has been a lifeline when it became necessary to find a new path in life. After serving in the Army from 1990 to 1997, including deployments during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Mayes transitioned into a career as a truck driver, a job he held for many years.

"I thought it was a time for a change," Mayes said.

It was at a job fair hosted by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) that Mayes learned about the HVAC program at the institute and the Charles Shor Foundation grants. With his GI Bill benefits long exhausted, the grants provided Mayes with the opportunity to start a new career path, one that he is now excited about.

"It's a brand new door open for me, brand new, you know? It's exciting, a little bit scary, you know, but I'm very grateful," Mayes said.

Veterans looking to use their post-9/11 GI Bill benefits or looking to take advantage of the grants can reach out directly to the Southern Ohio Technical Institute through their website.

