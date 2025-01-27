Sharonville Police Department partners with nonprofit to collect items for veteran crisis boxes

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — In an effort to assist local veterans in need, the Sharonville Police Department has teamed up with the nonprofit Blue Star Families to create crisis boxes.

Geri Maples, executive director for Blue Star Families' Southwestern Ohio chapter, reached out to Sharonville officer Joel Altman after seeing him featured on WCPO’s Homefront. Altman, who served his country through federal service and the Coast Guard before returning home, shared with us his work to develop a veteran response team within the department.

“Geri contacted me a few weeks back and expressed an interest in collaborating on outreach efforts for veterans,” Altman said. “It was a perfect opportunity to make a difference.”

The partnership focuses on collecting essential items for veterans who may be struggling — particularly with the recent cold weather. Officers will be able to hand out the boxes filled with vital necessities like warm clothing, socks, hygiene products and snacks.

“When they come across a veteran that may be in crisis, they can actually give them one of these boxes to kind of help them in their transition, whether they're going to some sort of shelter or someplace for the evening, or whatever the case may be,” Maples said.

The purpose of the crisis boxes is both immediate and symbolic.

“They provide essential support in that moment while also reminding veterans that we appreciate their service and that we are here for them,” Maples said.

For Altman, fostering connections with veterans also opens up pathways to additional resources.

“I carry a portfolio of contacts for local organizations, nonprofits and mental health services with me while on patrol. I can hand these out to veterans and ensure they know where to turn for help — now or in the future,” he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sharonville Police Department’s main entrance throughout the week. Your contributions can make a significant impact on the lives of local veterans in crisis.

To find out more information about Blue Star Families, you can visit their website.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.