Middletown Elks Lodge focuses on giving veterans a home and a hand up

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — For 26 years, Burt Jones called the United States Air Force his home. He then stayed within the veteran community, working for the VA as part of his post-service life.

Now, after moving to Southwest Ohio, Jones said he's found his new home at Elks Lodge #257 in Middletown.

"I just liked the vibe," Jones said.

Jones said he's a member at other military social clubs but has found a special place within the Elks community.

"Because the veterans, what they do for veterans and other charity for the local community," he said.

Elks Lodge #257 in Middletown has a history of helping veteran organizations, including Adam's Hope. Elks Lodge Exalted Leader Jim Sberna said service to those who serve is in their ethos.

"Marine Corporal Adam Jones, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, his mom started a charity," Sberna said. "We gave and presented a check for $8,907."

Club members also donated $2,000 worth of items to the annual DAV Stand Down to help veterans. The Elks bring veterans to the club twice a year for a special day away from the Cincinnati VA.

"It gets them away from the hospital," Jones said. "They come out here, we have fishing, cornhole, listen to music, shoot pool, play some cards. And then towards the end, we give them a nice hot meal."

Sberna said everything they do throughout the year is written within the body of the Elks community mission.

"The slogan is, 'As long as there’s veterans, the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks will be there to support them,'" he said.

More recently, Elks #257 teamed up with the VA to help veterans who are just getting back on their feet. Through donations and with help from their national organization, they’re buying essentials for veterans who were previously homeless and are getting into their first home.

The kits are complete with a wide range of items from pots, pans and silverware to a trash can, shower liner, kitchen towels and more.

"This provides them with the startup items needed to get their new life, new home started," said LeQuita Potter, HUD-VASH coordinator.

Potter said their office turns to other agencies to help veterans with their needs, but having people like Jones and Elks #257 leading the way with this type of mission truly helps give veterans a hand up.

"We’re so grateful because there are gaps with what we're able to provide veterans and having other organizations step up to fill those gaps is just amazing," Potter said.

They’ve donated over a dozen home kits so far, intending to continue their efforts well into the future.

Their members can also be seen out placing flags on graves for Memorial Day and at the annual Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation event that honors veterans, wounded warriors and their families.

You can find out more about Elks Lodge #257 by visiting their Facebook page or just stop by the lodge off Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown and poke your head in. That’s what Burt Jones did, and he’s been part of the family ever since.



If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.